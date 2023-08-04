Karan Johar's 'Kill' to premiere at TIFF: Cast, crew, genre

Entertainment

Karan Johar's 'Kill' to premiere at TIFF: Cast, crew, genre

Written by Aikantik Bag August 04, 2023 | 04:21 pm 1 min read

'Kill' to premiere at TIFF 2023

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is on a roll! After delivering a major hit with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the production house's upcoming project titled Kill is set to premiere at the coveted Toronto International Film Festival 2023. This marks the only Indian film to premiere at the prestigious film festival this year. The film will be the feature debut of Lakshya.

Cast and crew of the actioner

The makers revealed a first-look poster from the upcoming actioner and hailed the protagonist as "the next action hero to look out for." The movie is being helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and also stars the enigmatic Tanya Maniktala and Raghav Juyal. The film is being co-produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. Reportedly, the official poster and teaser will be unveiled soon.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline