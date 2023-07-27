Rahul Bose birthday special: Best films you must watch

Rahul Bose birthday special: Best films you must watch

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 27, 2023 | 09:19 am 2 min read

Rahul Bose's birthday: His must-watch films

Rahul Bose, a man of many talents- an Indian actor, filmmaker, screenwriter, social activist, and Rugby player, turned 56 today (July 27). From theater to films, series and serials, Bose quit Rugby to portray extensive characters in several languages and appeared in several National Award-winning films. On his birthday, here are some of his best works you can't miss for the world.

'I Am'

Directed by Onir, the 2010 Hindi anthology film I Am comprising four real-life based stories won two National Awards for Best Hindi Film and Best Lyrics. The four stories were based on child abuse, gay rights, Kashmiri Pandits, and sperm donation. It was funded by over 400 people across the world and actors like Juhi Chawla, Manisha Koirala, and Anurag Kashyap worked for free.

'Antaheen'

The 2009 Bengali film Antaheen directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury is yet another National Award-winning film that Bose stars in. The film revolves around an honest IPS officer Abhik who faces tragedy and loses faith in those around him and gets involved in an online relationship with a young journalist. It also stars Radhika Apte, Mita Vashisth, Aparna Sen, Kalyan Ray, and Sharmila Tagore.

'The Japanese Wife'

Directed by Sen, the 2010 romantic drama film The Japanese Wife stars Bose, Raima Sen, and Moushumi Chatterjee, along with Japanese actor Chigusa Takaku in the lead role. Bose plays a young Bengali rural schoolteacher who marries his Japanese pen pal Miyage (Takaku) over letters and stays devoted to her all his life despite never having met her.

'Mr. and Mrs. Iyer'

Another Sen directorial starring Bose is the 2002 English drama film Mr. and Mrs. Iyer. Bose plays the role of a Bengali Muslim wildlife photographer, Raja Chowdhury. The film also features Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead who portrays a Tamil Iyer Brahmin, Meenakshi Iyer. It revolves around these two main characters during a crucial bus ride as communal violence rages in India.

'Vishwaroopam'

Co-written, directed, and produced by Kamal Haasan, the 2013 Tamil spy film Vishwaroopam has two National Awards to its name. It stars Haasan, Bose, along with Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Nassar, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. A sequence of violent incidents occurs when the wife of a classical dancer finds out his true identity and ties to a sinister world.

