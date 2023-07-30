Fardeen Khan, Natasha Madhvani call it quits after 18yrs: Reports

Entertainment

Fardeen Khan, Natasha Madhvani call it quits after 18yrs: Reports

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 30, 2023 | 03:11 pm 3 min read

Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani have reportedly decided to part ways after 18 years of marriage

Actor Fardeen Khan—who seems to have disappeared from the Bollywood scene—is capturing headlines for allegedly facing rough waters in his marital life with his wife Natasha Madhvani. A recent report said that the couple has apparently decided to part ways "amicably." It also suggested that for some time now, they have been living separately. Notably, the exact reason behind their decision remains undisclosed.

They've been reportedly living separately for 2 years

After being married for 18 years, the couple has reportedly decided to part ways. As per an ETimes report, a source revealed, "It's been over a year since the two have been living separately. When they were unable to cope with the circumstances, they decided to go separate ways." Khan is reportedly residing in Mumbai with his mother, while Madhvani is living in London.

All you need to know about Khan's wife, Madhvani

Not many are aware but similar to Khan, Madhvani also hails from a prominent Bollywood family, but she has always chosen to remain away from the spotlight. Khan's wife is the daughter of the legendary actor Mumtaz and Ugandan businessman Mayur Madhvani, who tied the knot in 1974. On the other hand, Khan is the son of the late actor Feroz Khan.

Here's a look at pair's relationship timeline

Khan, who rose to prominence with the success of his debut movie, Prem Aggan (1999), always kept his love story a secret from the media and social stares. While specifics about when and where the couple first met and how they fell in love remain unknown, reports suggest their love story commenced with a proposal on a flight from London to the United States.

Hush-hush wedding that took everyone by surprise

The trend of marrying discreetly is not new, as back in 2005, Khan already used the "hush-hush wedding" formula. The nuptials of the couple were a well-kept secret—unknown to the public eye. The lavish affair commenced with an intimate sangeet ceremony, which reportedly took place on December 13, 2005. Following that, a grand wedding and reception took place on December 14 and 15, respectively.

Couple blessed with 2 kids

The duo's union became the talk of the town, as Khan and Madhvani chose not to adhere to any specific faith while exchanging their vows. It was neither a nikaah nor a Hindu ceremony—instead, their matrimony was solemnized by the registrar. In 2013, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Diani, and later in 2017, the family was blessed with a son, Azarius.

Share this timeline