Raj Kundra's pornography case gets a film; acting debut confirmed

Written by Aikantik Bag July 19, 2023 | 03:53 pm 1 min read

Raj Kundra to act in a film based on his Arthur Road Jail experience

In the recent past, businessman Raj Kundra has been in the news for wrong reasons. From being a part of alleged porn film distribution to spending more than two months in prison, Kundra has gone through it all. Now, reports are rife that Kundra is set to turn his Arthur Road Jail experience into a film. He is set to act in the same.

The project is in development stage

A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "The film will present an account of all that Raj Kundra experienced through his tenure in one of most over-crowded Jail - Arthur Road Jail." Kundra is also involved in its creative aspects, from production to scripting. As of now, the makers have kept the director's name under wraps.

Storyline of the film

The project is in the development stage and is set to go on floors in the next two months. About the storyline, the source said, "It'll trace the entire journey of Raj Kundra - from the first reports of the allegations to the media reporting, time spent in jail to the bail. It's more of a story from Kundra and family's point of view."

