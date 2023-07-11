Entertainment

First meeting to divorce, all about Shekhar Kapur-Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's relationship

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 11, 2023 | 04:38 pm 2 min read

Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi ended their marriage in 2006

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who has made critically acclaimed films such as Bandit Queen, was once married to actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. They had an age gap of almost three decades. For those who don't remember her, Krishnamoorthi was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 1994 movie Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about their relationship timeline.

How did they first meet?

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Krishnamoorthi revealed the first time when she met Kapur. "When I met him I got obsessed. When I was a 10-12-year-old kid, I used to think that I will either marry Imran Khan or Kapur. I went to meet him when he was casting for a film called, Champion. However, the film didn't see the light of day."

Hurdles before they got married

Krishnamoorthi's parents were against their alliance for their age difference. "Shekhar was my mother's age at that time and he was divorced, and from the film industry. My mother sat at my feet and begged me not to go forward with this marriage. They asked me to have an affair and get it out of my head," she said.

When Krishnamoorthi was pregnant

Later, when Krishnamoorthi was expecting their first child, she almost considered ending her marriage. She had received a scholarship at the Berkeley School of Music when he found out she was pregnant. "I feel fate has a way of unraveling itself. After getting pregnant, I stayed for a few years, but then I said, 'Forget it, mujhse nahi hota (I can't do this).'"

When infidelity hit their marriage

Kapur allegedly cheated on Krishnamoorthi during their marriage. Speaking about infidelity, she said, "I don't think marriages break because of infidelity, they break up because of disrespect." Krishnamoorthi had once accused Bollywood actor Preity Zinta of having an affair with Kapur. However, these allegations were reportedly rejected by Zinta, who reportedly said Krishnamoorthi needed to see a psychiatrist.

They parted ways in 2006

After getting married in the year 1997, the two started having troubles in their married life. However, they eventually decided to part ways in 2006. It's been over 15 years since the two separated their ways. Yet, even today, Krishnamoorthi hasn't seemingly "forgiven" Zinta for her alleged affair with Kapur. Krishnamoorthi, in various interviews, accused Zinta of having an affair with him.

