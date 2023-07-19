Tupac Shakur's murder case: Las Vegas police revive probe

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 19, 2023 | 03:34 pm 2 min read

Tupak Shakur was shot multiple times on September 7, 1996, and died six days later on September 13

The Las Vegas Police have found new leads in the unsolved murder case of West Coast rapper Tupac Shakur. Recently, the police executed a search warrant at a home in Las Vegas, in connection with Shakur's death. The American rapper was shot on the night of September 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting when he was barely 25 years old.

Police searched a house in Henderson

According to a statement issued by the police department, the cops carried out a search at a residence located in Henderson, Nevada. At the moment, the department has not yet revealed any information on what they were looking for during the search. Aden Ocampo Gomez, the department's spokesperson, reportedly didn't give any information on the investigation such as whether a suspect was identified.

Shakur was shot multiple times

Shakur was in a black BMW car along with Death Row Records's head Marion "Suge" Knight when the shooting took place. Per police, they were waiting at a red signal when a white Cadillac stopped right next to them and started firing. Shakur, who was shot multiple times, was rushed to a hospital. He eventually died on September 13, six days after the shootout.

Shakur's death is being probed for decades

Over the years, the police department has not been able to resolve Skahur's death. In the past, the police have claimed that the investigation was delayed because witnesses refused to cooperate with them. The probe has been going on for nearly three decades, which has also resulted in many conspiracy theories. He was at the peak of his career at that time.

Shakur was honored with a posthumous star last month

Last month, Shakur was honored by the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a posthumous star. The honor was received by Sekyiwa Shakur, the rapper's sister, who recalled his initial days of music. Also present at the event were his former rapper group Outlawz's member Malcolm Greenidge (also known as E.D.I. Mean) and hip-hop legend David Marvin aka DJ Quik.

