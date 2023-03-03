World

Belgium: Mother who murdered 5 children euthanized after 16 years

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 03, 2023, 10:15 am 1 min read

Genevieve Lhermitte slit the throats of her children on February 28, 2007 (Photo credit: Twitter/@394Histories)

A 56-year-old mother from Belgium, who killed her five children 16 years ago, has been euthanized at her request, her lawyer said. Genevieve Lhermitte slit the throats of her four daughters and a son, aged three to 14, with a kitchen knife in their Nivelles home on February 28, 2007. She then attempted suicide by stabbing herself, but failed and called the emergency services.

Lhermitte suffered from severe mental problems

Lhermitte was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2008 and was admitted to a psychiatric hospital in 2019. Even before the murder, she reportedly demonstrated serious mental issues and had regularly seen a psychiatrist. Notably, Belgian law allows people to choose euthanasia if they are suffering from "unbearable" psychological problems that cannot be healed. However, the person should be conscious of their decision.