All about Gigi Hadid's arrest and release over marijuana possession

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 19, 2023 | 01:41 pm 2 min read

Gigi Hadid was reportedly arrested on July 10

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was arrested last week in the Cayman Islands, said reports on Tuesday. The Customs and Border Control agents found marijuana in Hadid's luggage, following which she was arrested. The supermodel was later released after being fined. Although Hadid has not yet officially addressed her arrest, she put up a post on Instagram which read: "All's well that ends well."

Hadid had 'legally' bought marijuana in NYC

According to Hadid's representative, the supermodel had legally purchased the marijuana from New York City with a medical license. "It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island," the representative told E! News in a statement while speaking about Hadid's arrest.

Hadid was arrested on July 10

Cayman Marl Road reported that the supermodel, along with a friend, was arrested on July 10 at the Owen Roberts International Airport. They were arrested on "suspicion of importation of ganja and importation of utensils used for the consumption of ganja." Their bags were scanned by the customs officials. Reportedly, they had a "relatively small" quantity of marijuana which was "seemingly for personal consumption."

Hadid was fined $1,000

After their arrest, the 28-year-old supermodel and her friend were taken to the Prisoner Detention Center. They were eventually released by the officials but were made to pay a fine amounting to $1,000. As per reports, the officials didn't register any additional charges against the two. In fact, no conviction was recorded in the records of the officials, said reports.

Meanwhile, Hadid is rumored to be back with Leonardo DiCaprio

Speaking about Hadid's personal front, she has been in the news for her alleged on-and-off relationship with Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The couple, which reportedly broke up early this year, is rumored to be back together. A Page Six's source said that "they are together" after they were spotted at Fourth of July weekend. However, other reports suggested they continue to remain friends.

