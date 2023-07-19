Vivek Agnihotri slams 'Genocide Deniers'; announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported'

Vivek Agnihotri slams 'Genocide Deniers'; announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 19, 2023

'The Kashmir Files Unreported' will premiere on ZEE5

Vivek Agnihotri is currently one of the most controversial directors known for his fiery opinions on social media. Ever since the success of The Kashmir Files in 2022, there is a clearly divided house on the film. Some hailed the film, whereas many called out the film's narrative reeking of propaganda. Now, the director has announced his upcoming series, The Kashmir Files Unreported.

When and where to watch the series

The upcoming series will premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5. It will explore the horrific tales from the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in 1990. While sharing the series trailer, Agnihotri wrote, "A lot of Genocide Deniers, terror supporters & enemies of Bharat questioned The Kashmir Files. Now, bringing to you the VULGAR truth of Kashmir Genocide of Hindus which only a devil can question."

