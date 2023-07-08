Entertainment

Neetu Kapoor's birthday special: Notable projects after her long hiatus

Neetu Kapoor's birthday special: Notable projects after her long hiatus

Written by Isha Sharma July 08, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Happy birthday Neetu Kapoor!

Neetu Kapoor shot to the limelight through her work in films such as Do Kaliyaan and Rickshawala. She also attracted attention for songs such as Lekar Hum Deewana Dil and Tere Chehre Se. Although she went on a hiatus after Ganga Meri Maa (1983), she reinvented herself and successfully faced the camera decades later. On her 65th birthday, we look at her post-hiatus projects.

'Do Dooni Chaar'

W﻿hat better way to return to work in a full-fledged role than with your actor-husband? The 2010 film, co-starring Rishi Kapoor, captured the struggles of a middle-class family settled in Delhi. Despite having been away from the world of films, Singh proved that she still had a definitive hold over her acting chops. The drama was directed by Habib Faisal. Watch it on Netflix.

'Besharam'

Besharam might have been more a miss than a hit for Ranbir Kapoor, but at least it gave him the opportunity to work with his parents. Kapoor starred as Head Constable Bulbul Chautala and had to polish her Haryanvi diction to do justice to the role. The film was directed by Abhinav Kashyap and is streaming on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video.

'JugJugg Jeeyo'

After Besharam, Singh again went on another break that lasted almost a decade. Eventually, it took Raj Mehta's family entertainer JugJugg Jeeyo for her to finally come back to the screens in June 2022. And, who can forget her best scene in JJJ, where she sits in front of a lake and imparts life lessons to Kiara Advani? Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.

'Dance Deewane Junior'

Dance Deewane Junior marked Singh's TV debut and was aired on Colors TV between April 2022 and July 2022. It was hosted by Karan Kundrra. People loved seeing Kapoor's unfiltered side, her judgments, and the stories she shared about her personal and professional life. Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor also graced the show last year to promote their period drama film Shamshera.

Share this timeline