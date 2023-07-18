Onir comments on KJo's 'Merry Christmas' v/s 'Yodha' dig

Entertainment

Onir comments on KJo's 'Merry Christmas' v/s 'Yodha' dig

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 18, 2023 | 06:02 pm 2 min read

Karan Johar, on Monday, spoke about the box office clash between 'Yodha' and 'Merry Christmas'

Filmmaker Onir, known for films such as My Brother... Nikhil, has taken an indirect dig at Karan Johar over his recent comments on Merry Christmas and Yodha's clash. Onir, on Tuesday, spoke about how filmmakers get upset over clashes of big-budget films but don't think about indie films made on a smaller budget getting a good number of shows for their survival.

Why does this story matter?

The year-end will witness some of the biggest Bollywood films releasing theatrically. Among these are the Sidharth Malhotra-led Yodha and Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif starrer Merry Chrismas. Both big-budgeted films will witness a box office clash as they are set for a theatrical release on the same date, on December 15. Before this, on December 1, Sam Bahadur and Animal are to clash.

Clashes don't matter for indie films?

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Onir took an indirect dig at Johar, noting how filmmakers don't speak about a clash when it's about small-budget indie films. "They talk about how we should all care for each other in the industry, but don't think for a second when they deprive a small-budget indie film of a tiny number of good shows to survive."

Read his full tweet here

Here's what Johar had to say about the clash

Recently after Merry Christmas makers announced its release date as December 15, an upset Johar on Instagram Threads wrote how calling the industry a "fraternity is futile" if makers are willing to release films on the same date. Johar went on to add how studios and producers announce their release date on already reserved dates without having the "courtesy to call."

Everything to know about 'Yodha,' 'Merry Chrismas'

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha is an action thriller that also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. The film is backed by Johar's Dharma Productions. On the other hand, Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, will star Radhika Apte and Sanjay Kapoor in supporting roles. Both films will release two weeks after Sam Bahadur and Animal's theatrical release.

Share this timeline