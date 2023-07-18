'Ve Kamleya': Alia-Ranveer's 'RRKPK' new love song is charming

Entertainment

'Ve Kamleya': Alia-Ranveer's 'RRKPK' new love song is charming

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 18, 2023 | 07:46 pm 2 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' new song is here

Marking the comeback of director Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is set to hit the theaters on July 28. After the film's first two songs Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka? struck the right cords with the audience, now the makers released yet another song, Ve Kamleya on Tuesday (July 18).

Why does this story matter?

Johar's movies are Bollywood films that are responsible for all the hopeless romantics out there. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is one of the most awaited films of the year. It marks KJo's return to the director's chair after seven years. And fans have waited too long to watch the female lead's romantic dance sequences on the snow-clad mountains in chiffon saree.

'Ve Kamleya,' a quintessential love song

From the couple's first meeting to what looks like their relationship hitting a rough patch, Ve Kamleya plays in the backdrop featuring several emotional scenes from the film. It takes you through their love and struggles and everything in between. The song is composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

About 'Tum Kya Mile,' 'What Jhumka?'

Tum Kya Mile is one of those Bollywood songs that makes its fans want to be the leads of a Dharma film. It features Bhatt in different chiffon sarees dancing with Singh in picturesque locations which is sure to remind you of SRK and Kajol. On the other hand, What Jhumka? is a kind of a tribute to Jhumka Gira Re.

About 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a romantic comedy family drama produced by Dharma Productions. The film revolves around the love story of a loud and flamboyant Punjabi, Rocky Randhawa (Singh) and Rani Chatterjee, an intellectual Bengali journalist (Bhatt). It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, and Aamir Bashir in pivotal roles.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline