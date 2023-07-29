Sanjay Dutt birthday special: Best songs from his films

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 29, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Sanjay Dutt's birthday: Best songs from his top films

Sanjay Dutt, aka Bollywood's Sanju baba, who has nailed almost all the roles he has portrayed- protagonist or antagonist, turned 64 today (July 29). From comedic, romantic to spine-chilling villainous roles, Dutt has essayed roles in over 160 films throughout his career. On his birthday, let's take you through some of the songs from Dutt's films that have stayed with us through the years.

'Saajan'- 'Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai'

One of the songs that definitely pops up in your mind whenever you think of romantic Bollywood songs is Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai from the film Saajan. Among the films from the 1990s with which Dutt established himself as a superstar is the 1991 romantic drama film Saajan starring Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Salman Khan in the lead.

'Sadak'- 'Tumhein Apna Banane Ki Kasam Khai Hai'

Along with Saajan, Sadak is touted to be one of the era-defining Bollywood films from the 1990s. The 1991 romantic thriller film directed by Mahesh Bhatt stars Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in the lead. Sung by Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal, Tumhein Apna Banane Ki Kasam Khai Hai is a must for all Bollywood fans to date. It never gets old.

'Khal Nayak'- 'Khal Nayak Hoon Main'

The 1993 Hindi action crime drama film Khal Nayak stars Dutt, Dixit, and Jackie Shroff in the lead. It is yet another career-defining film of Dutt's life for his performance as an antagonist. Khal Nayak became the second-highest-grossing film of the year. The songs were in the year's best-selling album, especially Khal Nayak Hoon Main has stayed with audiences over the years.

'Khoobsurat'- 'Aye Shivani'

Starring Dutt and Urmila Matondkar, Khoobsurat is a romantic comedy film that performed averagely at the box office. Dutt himself sang the song Aye Shivani along with Shraddha Pandit and the famous music composer duo Jatin-Lalit directed the song. Aye Shivani was a major hit and still comes to mind whenever we talk about Dutt or his works.

'Daag: The Fire'- 'Dil Deewana'

While the action thriller film Daag: The Fire starring Dutt, Chandrachur Singh, and Mahima Chaudhry in the lead roles received mixed reviews from critics, it got a superhit status after its theatrical run. While audiences were divided about liking the film, its songs including Dil Deewana and Pardesiya Itna Bata Sajna were one of the most famous songs that year.

