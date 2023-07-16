#Trending: Twitter discusses most-watched films in theaters—'Pathaan' reigns supreme

Written by Isha Sharma July 16, 2023 | 01:39 pm 2 min read

How many times have you watched your favorite film in theaters?

To watch a film in theaters is one thing, but to watch the same film again, and again, and again? An exhilarating experience like no other—one that allows you to completely surrender yourself to the craft of cinema visually and viscerally and soak in everything happening onscreen. Currently, Twitter users are discussing which films they have watched repeatedly in cinemas. Let's take a look.

'Pathaan' most common answer by cinephiles

The discussion on Twitter was triggered by @loveofcinemasf8, who asked users, "The last film you watched more than once in theaters. Go." The tweet has been viewed over 33K times so far on the microblogging site. Most people have replied with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, SS Rajamouli's RRR, and Tom Cruise's aerial action spectacle Top Gun: Maverick, which emerged as the dominant answers.

Mix of genres can be seen in responses

While the discussion may have witnessed some mainstream responses, that is not at all. People have also talked about loving and re-watching films across genres, both new and old. Examples include Chak De! India (sports drama), Kartik Calling Kartik (thriller), Jana Gana Mana (courtroom drama), Taare Zameen Par (drama), Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (comedy), and Hero No. 1 (comedy), among others.

Why people chose these movies

While listing these ventures, people also recalled the experience associated with the respective cinematic outings. For instance, a user wrote about Pathaan﻿, "Didn't love the movie, but there's something about these well-done blockbusters." Another talked about enjoying Rangeela thrice in a week, while someone else said that they watched Ponniyin Selvan 1 twice because they didn't understand it well in Tamil the first time.

Meanwhile, check out upcoming major films

Coming to the Indian movies in the second half of 2023 that are expected to wreak havoc at the box office, SRK's Jawan will release on September 7 in multiple languages and is expected to have a record-breaking run. Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (December 1), Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur (December 1), Rajinikanth's Jailer (August 10), and Prabhas's Salaar (September 28) are some other big names.

