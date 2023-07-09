Entertainment

#Trending: Twitter discusses heartwarming yet heartbreaking Indian, international films

Can a film both warm the cockles of your heart and make your eyes tearfully sore? Can you be unsure about revisiting your favorite film because its ending slashes a dagger through your heart? There, you have the definition of both a heartwarming and a heartbreaking film—both a wound and its ointment. Let's see which movies have been categorized in this list on Twitter.

The Twitter discussion was ignited by @CinemaRareIn on Saturday. Some of the most frequently mentioned movies in this discussion are Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh starrer period romantic drama Lootera, Ronit Roy-Rajat Barmecha's father-son drama Udaan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna's friendship dama Anand, Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta-Saif Ali Khan's romantic drama Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par, among others.

People have also expressed their love toward non-Indian productions in the discussion. These included films like the Korean film Past Lives (which is currently in theaters), Jim Carrey-Kate Winslet starrer Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Paul Mescal starrer tragic drama Aftersun, war drama movie Incendies, Will Smith-Jaden Smith starrer The Pursuit of Happyness, Steven Yeun-led Minari, and romantic-comedy drama (500) Days of Summer.

Take Aftersun, for instance; it may stimulate fervid emotions you had locked up in your distant memory. It gently navigates through the complex layers of a father-daughter relationship, with the two compensating for the time lost while a sense of foreboding simultaneously looms large. Anand and KHNH deal with a life well lived before time inevitably slips away like grains of sand through fingers.

Past Lives made it to American theaters on June 2, 2023, and stars Greta Lee and Teo Yoo, with direction by Celine Song (her debut feature film). The film deals with the painful separation and subsequent coincidental reunion of two childhood friends. Film journalist Adam Graham wrote in his review, "It's a deep, resonant, intimate story which unfolds naturalistically and at a soulful pace."

