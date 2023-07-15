Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S Khan to debut with Mohanlal's 'Vrushabha'

Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S Khan to debut with Mohanlal's 'Vrushabha'

Written by Isha Sharma July 15, 2023 | 05:11 pm 2 min read

Shanya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan roped in for Mohanlal's pan-India film

Mohanlal's Vrushabha has been in the news for the last few days, primarily due to its cast and the fact that it marks the Malayalam superstar's collaboration with producer Ektaa Kapoor. Now, reportedly, the makers have confirmed Shanaya Kapoor and Zahrah S Khan will join Mohanlal and Telugu actor Roshann Meka in the action entertainer. Vrushabha will mark Kapoor and Khan's feature film debut.

Why does this story matter?

Kapoor's debut has been stuck in limbo for a long time. She was earlier supposed to enter the industry with Dharma Productions's Bedhadak, but the film never went on floors, somehow leaving her in the lurch. Things, thus, are finally materializing for her. Khan, on the other hand, is the daughter of noted yesteryear actor-singer Salma Agha and is both an actor and vocalist.

Roles the actors will essay in upcoming film

Per Bollywood Hungama, both Kapoor and Khan will be paired opposite Meka in this period drama. Khan will reportedly play a warrior princess and will be seen performing stunts, while Kapoor's character will "bridge the gap" between the past and present timelines in the entertainer. Director Nanda Kishore called them "perfect for their respective characters in terms of looks and skills."

Makers have locked 2 female actors for film

Bollywood Hungama quoted co-producer Juhi Parekh Mehta as saying, "We are elated to have Shanaya on board for Vrushabha. Her debut has been much awaited by the audience and (we) are thrilled to have her." "I had watched [Khan] in Khoj and was impressed by her acting prowess. She is perfect to play the fearless warrior princess and can't wait to unveil her look."

Here's what the actors have to say

Expressing her elation, Kapoor said, "It's the kind of role any young actor would be excited and inspired to play, especially so early in one's career. It's a dream come true." Moreover, Khan added, "I've always wanted to be a part of a film with such high-level performers like Mohanlal sir, and to share screen space with him is a treat for me. "

