Ektaa Kapoor to bankroll Mohanlal's pan-India project 'Vrushabha'

Written by Aikantik Bag July 03, 2023 | 02:17 pm 1 min read

Mohanlal's next pan-India film is 'Vrushabha'

Mohanlal is a bonafide superstar of Malayalam cinema. Ever since he was spotted with Ektaa Kapoor at Yash Raj Studios, rumors were rife in tinsel town that the duo is working on a new project. Now, it's official that the duo will collaborate on Mohanlal's next pan-India film Vrushabha. Kapoor will be one of the producers of the upcoming venture.

More about the film

The film will be directed by Nanda Kishore and it will be an action entertainer. The story revolves around several generations and it will be a bilingual film—Telugu and Malayalam. It will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. The project is bankrolled by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms. In a recent team meeting in Mumbai, Kapoor's father Jeetendra also met Mohanlal.

