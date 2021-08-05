Kajol birthday special: Celebrating the superstar's rare onscreen pairings

On Kajol's 47th birthday, let's look at her rare but refreshing onscreen pairings

One of the most expressive actors of this age, Kajol has wowed us with her natural stride every time. Moreover, she meshed smoothly with her co-stars, giving us some iconic pairings (her jodi with Shah Rukh Khan is stuff for legends). But today, on the occasion of her 47th birthday, we talk about her unusual onscreen pairings that were seldom repeated despite working wonders.

#1

'Sapnay' opposite Prabhu Deva and Arvind Swami

Let us start with 1997's Minsara Kanavu, which was dubbed as Sapnay in Hindi. Starring alongside Prabhu Deva and Arvind Swami, Kajol was brilliant in this Tamil musical drama. Viewers being evenly divided about who should Kajol's Priya Amalraj end up with shows how compatible the actress was with both of her co-stars. You can watch the Rajiv Menon-directorial currently on Amazon Prime Video.

#2

Aamir and Kajol's 'Fanaa' broke all our hearts collectively

Aamir Khan and Kajol were paired opposite each other for the first time in 2006's Fanaa. The pair had differences after working together in Ishq, still, it was Khan who suggested Kajol's name as blind girl Zooni opposite his Rehan. And we sure are glad that things materialized, or else we would've missed out on such sizzling chemistry. Watch the superhit romantic thriller here.

#3

'Helicopter Eela': Tota Roy Choudhury's casting opposite Kajol was refreshing

Kajol has juggled films of various flavors from the very beginning of her career. In Helicopter Eela, she had aced the role of a single mother, who ends up doubting her skills as a parent when her son feels suffocated because of her. Playing her husband was Bengali actor Tota Roy Choudhury and his presence was an eye-soothing experience. Watch Pradeep Sarkar's project here.

#4

When Sanjay Dutt played Kajol's love interest in 'Dushman'

Be it Gupt or Baazigar, Kajol has been always top-notch in thrillers. And 1998's Dushman is no exception. Playing twin sisters Sonia and Naina, one of whom gets brutally raped/murdered, Kajol went criminally under-appreciated for this performance. Here, she was paired with Sanjay Dutt, a character included just to add commercial elements to the film. But their romance was enjoyably believable. Watch it here.