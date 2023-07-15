Received, rejected Bollywood offers: Highlights from Sonam Bajwa's recent interview

Entertainment

Written by Isha Sharma July 15, 2023 | 06:58 pm 2 min read

Sonam Bajwa has spoken about not having headlined a Hindi film so far in her career

Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa is currently enjoying the record-breaking run of her latest film Carry On Jatta 3, which co-stars Gippy Grewal and Kavita Kaushik, among others. She has fans all over India, and naturally, they wish to see her headline a Bollywood film, too. In an interview, Bajwa has opened up about receiving and rejecting Bollywood offers, among other aspects of her career.

Bajwa is cautious about representing her film industry

Speaking to News18 about opportunities in Bollywood, Bajwa said, "Offers have been coming my way but it will happen when it's meant to happen." "I don't want to do things here just because I should. I want to do something very, very nice because I'm also representing the Punjabi film industry." "I know that my fans expect a lot out of me," she added.

Bajwa explained how projects fell apart previously

Underlining the reasons why she rejected Bollywood offers, Bajwa explained, "Sometimes, the films [people] brought to me didn't work out because of dates." "At other times, I felt it wasn't the right film to make my Bollywood debut with. I'm an actor who wants to do really good work and roles whether that's coming from the Hindi, the Punjabi, or the south film industry."

On 'The Entertainers' tour

In March, the actor was a part of The Entertainers tour alongside Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani, among others. Reminiscing about it, she told News18, "I always knew that performing live is going to be one experience that will stay with me... As an actor, the only way I can perform live is [through plays or by dancing]... The Entertainers was a wonderful opportunity."

Bajwa promised many more such entertaining concerts ahead

For Bajwa, The Entertainers was also an avenue for building friendships. "I had an amazing time with everybody and got to know them personally, which was really nice. I made some new friends here. I didn't make that many friends in my life here in Mumbai in ten years!" She added more such shows could be expected in India and abroad in the future.

