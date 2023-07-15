Ahead of 'Oppenheimer,' PVR to re-release select Christopher Nolan films

Written by Isha Sharma July 15, 2023 | 06:17 pm 2 min read

Book your tickets for Christopher Nolan Film Festival!

If you're a Christopher Nolan fan, did you make a wish upon a star above? While we are counting the days till the release of his upcoming three-hour-long drama Oppenheimer, which will release on Friday (July 21), PVR Cinemas has decided to treat fans and re-release select epics by Nolan. The multiplex chain's Nolan Film Festival will run between Monday and Friday (July 17-20).

Why does this story matter?

Considered one of the most legendary filmmakers of the contemporary era, Nolan is behind 12 (Oppenheimer included) critical and commercial blockbusters known for their cast, layered storytelling, and nuanced story buildup. Nothing is easily fathomable in Nolan's movies, which typically use the concept of time and space in their central narrative. Nolan has been nominated for five Academy Awards in his career so far.

You can watch these 5 movies during film festival

As per the information provided by PVR Cinemas on Twitter, five movies will be screened during the aforementioned film festival. These include The Dark Knight (2008), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Dunkirk (2017), Interstellar (2014), and Inception (2010). It is unclear if the multiplex chain will be adding any other movies to this list. Prices and showtimes will differ from city to city.

PVR has organized such film festivals earlier, too

PVR Cinemas is known for regularly organizing such endeavors for film lovers. For instance, on Valentine's Day this year, they re-released celebrated Bollywood movies such as Jab We Met and Tamasha. In May, anime fans were also greeted by the Makoto Shinkai Film Festival, which saw the screening of films such as Your Name and Weathering With You, among others.

'Oppenheimer': Know more about plot, source material

Oppenheimer is set for a clash with Greta Gerwig's Barbie. It is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer. It follows the titular protagonist Oppenheimer, who spearheaded the US-led Manhattan Project to create the atomic bomb during the notorious World War II. He will be portrayed by Nolan's frequent associate, Cillian Murphy.

