Annu Kapoor-Rajpal Yadav's 'Nonstop Dhamaal' trailer out; release date inside
The veteran comedy actors of Bollywood are collaborating for an upcoming film titled Nonstop Dhamaal and the makers have now released its teaser. The film is headlined by the veteran Annu Kapoor and it promises the best go-to comic tropes of all time. The movie is slated to release in theaters on August 18 and it will clash with R Balki's Ghoomer.
Cast, crew, and storyline
The upcoming comedy-drama is helmed by Irshad Khan and bankrolled by Suresh Gondalia under Triyom Films. The cast includes Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Veronica Vanij, and Giorgia Andriani, among others. The story revolves around Bollywood and a layman's struggle in making movies. August seems like the biggest festival of movies with so many unique films!