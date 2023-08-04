Annu Kapoor-Rajpal Yadav's 'Nonstop Dhamaal' trailer out; release date inside

Entertainment

Annu Kapoor-Rajpal Yadav's 'Nonstop Dhamaal' trailer out; release date inside

Written by Aikantik Bag August 04, 2023 | 04:15 pm 1 min read

'Nonstop Dhamaal' trailer is out

The veteran comedy actors of Bollywood are collaborating for an upcoming film titled Nonstop Dhamaal and the makers have now released its teaser. The film is headlined by the veteran Annu Kapoor and it promises the best go-to comic tropes of all time. The movie is slated to release in theaters on August 18 and it will clash with R Balki's Ghoomer.

Cast, crew, and storyline

The upcoming comedy-drama is helmed by Irshad Khan and bankrolled by Suresh Gondalia under Triyom Films. The cast includes Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Veronica Vanij, and Giorgia Andriani, among others. The story revolves around Bollywood and a layman's struggle in making movies. August seems like the biggest festival of movies with so many unique films!

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by triyomfilms on August 4, 2023 at 4:06 pm IST

Share this timeline