Aaliyah Kashyap throws grand engagement party in Mumbai, shares pics

Written by Aikantik Bag August 04, 2023 | 02:11 pm 1 min read

Aaliyah Kashyap announced her engagement to long-time beau Shane Gregoire some time back and recently, the couple hosted a grand engagement party in Mumbai. The engagement bash was attended by many Bollywood star kids. On Friday, Kashyap shared a bunch of photos on Instagram from the event. Her father-filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also shared one of the photos on his Instagram Story.

Attendees, outfits, and other details

The star-studded affair was attended by the likes of Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Alaya F, among others. Aaliyah donned a mesmerizing Anita Dongre outfit and the couple looked royal in their traditional avatar. As Aaliyah posted the photos, fans and friends took to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

