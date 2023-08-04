Inside actor Mithila Palkar's sea-facing 700 square foot Mumbai home

Written by Isha Sharma August 04, 2023 | 02:09 pm 2 min read

Take a tour of actor Mithila Palkar's Mumbai-based home

There is so much that goes behind designing a home, and everything—from the conceptualization of ideas to their final execution—must be pitch-perfect. Ultimately, it's a matter of sheer joy when everything falls into place impeccably, and this exuberance is what Little Things actor Mithila Palkar is currently experiencing! On Friday, she offered a tour of her 700-square-foot Mumbai house, designed by Rutuja Tulsulkar.

The home is dominated heavily by shades of soothing white

In the video shot in collaboration with Architectural Digest, Palkar takes viewers around her cozy home, dominated by shades of pristine white. The color lends the entire place a calming feel. We see her bedroom, spacious kitchen, and lobby wall that has several photos of Palkar's family and friends. The best part, of course, is that it offers a direct view of the sea.

The actor's grandmother's role in the house

In the video, the actor expresses gratitude toward Tulsulkar for "tying all the elements" correctly and designing her "dream home" per her wishes. The home has been decorated per the rules of Vaastu and Palkar revealed to AD how her grandmother helped in setting up her favorite spot—the kitchen. Now, Palkar's parents, too, visit her place often, something Palkar says brings her immense delight.

Palkar and Tulsulkar are actually longtime friends

Interesting, Tulsulkar and Palkar go way back and have been best friends for over a decade! Palkar told Architectural Digest, "Since Rutuja started studying design, I knew that my first house will be designed by her. It was such a huge gamble- we were working together as professionals and it can go south. But if anything, it has only brought us closer together."

Tulsulkar described the work as a 'fluid process'

Tulsulkar told AD: "Mithila knows what she wants. It was a very fluid process. We are not just best friends but share an aesthetic sense. Anyone who knows her knows that she is a warm, kind person. And I wanted to capture her personality [while designing the house]." She revealed that the duo debated over the nameplate, the coffee table, and the couch's color.

