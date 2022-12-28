Lifestyle

How to decorate your outdoor furniture for winter

How to decorate your outdoor furniture for winter

Written by Sneha Das Dec 28, 2022, 02:50 am 3 min read

These outdoor furniture decor tips will set the vibe for winter

The outdoor space in your house should be a tranquil and cozy getaway that you can decorate beautifully with comforting cushions, sofa covers, and throws. You can add twinkling lights and some sturdy furniture items to set the atmosphere and vibe of the outdoor area with a warm touch to it. Here are a few ways to aptly decorate your outdoor space for winter.

Go for happy and pop furniture colors

According to Sejal Parekh, interior designer at WoodenStreet, you must go for happy and pop colors when it comes to decorating your outdoor furniture. She suggests adding furniture like swing chairs, complete patio table sets, and hammocks to welcome winter. You can also go for colors like yellow, turquoise, and red palettes to add more definition.

Add warm blankets and throws to your furniture

If you want to give your outdoor area a warm, comfortable, and cozy feel during winter, add some embroidered blankets, cushions, and chunky throws from the house on your outdoor sofas or chairs. Metal seats of your chairs can become cold during the winter, so the blankets over the seats can help make it comfortable for you to sit outside for longer.

Add twinkling lights

According to Raghunandan Saraf, founder, and CEO of Saraf Furniture, adding strand lights in your outdoor space improves the atmosphere during the winter months by adding a cozy touch. These patio lights give off a lovely glow to the area. Go for string lights with watertight seals around the bulbs. You can also attach LED lights under your outdoor table for an elegant touch.

Choose water-resistant materials for your outdoor furniture

Nidhi Aggarwal, the founder of a construction material e-commerce platform, suggests opting for outdoor furniture made with weather-resistant materials for ease of maintenance and longer lifespan. You can select metals like stainless steel, or natural teak wood for your outdoor patio furniture or go for metals with long-lasting industrially applied paint finishes. Remember to clean your furniture frequently and repaint them the following season.

Install a built-in L-shaped bench with a modern-looking trellis

Add wheels to your outdoor furniture to make repositioning easier. You can add a built-in L-shaped bench with a modern-looking trellis in your porch or backyard to create structure and privacy. You can also install benches with lids to store outdoor equipment or toys. Hang some wooden squares with small plants above the table setting to make it look like a chandelier.