Mumbai: Vistara flight passenger talks about 'hijacking' on phone, arrested

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 23, 2023 | 01:42 pm 1 min read

The accused claimed he was mentally ill

A male passenger onboard a Vistara Airlines flight was arrested on Friday in Mumbai, Maharashtra, after cabin crew members overheard him talking about "hijacking" on his mobile phone, reported ANI. The accused, identified as Ritesh Sanjaykukar Juneja, claimed he was mentally ill, due to which he had such a telephone conversation on the flight.

Case registered against accused

After the crew's complaint, the Sahar Police Station registered a case under sections 336 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Notably, Section 336 mentions any act done so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others, while Section 505(2) refers to statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes.

