BMC demolishes 'illegal' Shiv Sena (UBT) office, party workers protest

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 22, 2023 | 06:17 pm 2 min read

BMC razed the party office on Thursday morning

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday demolished an "unauthorized" and "illegal" office of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in Bandra East, Mumbai. According to The Indian Express, the demolition work using a bulldozer began on Thursday morning in the presence of police. Meanwhile, party workers staged a protest against the razing at the site.

Watch: BMC razes Shiv Sena (UBT) branch

No demolition notice was sent: Party workers

According to the Shiv Sena (UBT), no prior notice was sent regarding the demolition. However, a civic official told IE, "We had served the office bearers a notice to take down the unauthorized portions of the office voluntarily." Earlier, reports said the security of party chief Uddhav Thackeray's family was thinned as authorities removed a metal detector installed at the gates of their residence.

ED raided premises of Thackeray's, Raut's aides

The demolition came a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at 15 locations in an alleged money laundering case linked to the COVID-19 field hospital scam case. The raids included the premises of Yuva Sena (UBT) secretary Suraj Chavan, an aide of Thackeray. A case was also registered against Sujit Patkar, a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

Thackeray announced march against BMC's 'corruption' on July 1

On Tuesday, Thackeray announced his party would hold a march on July 1 against the BMC's "fund irregularities and corruption." This came after both factions of the Shiv Sena engaged in verbal spats on Shiv Sena's foundation day on Monday. While the Thackeray faction said the day should be called "traitors day," CM Eknath Shinde's group attacked Thackeray for joining hands with the Congress.

