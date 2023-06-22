India

Court assigns sexual harassment case against WFI chief to ACMM

Case against Bhushan Sharan Singh transferred to the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Thursday assigned the sexual harassment case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM), which specifically deals with cases involving MLAs and MPs. As per the news agency ANI, the matter will be heard on June 27.

Why does this story matter?

After months of protests by Indian wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshee Malikkh, the Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Singh earlier this month for sexual harassment and stalking. To recall, the ACMM had heard the plea filed by the wrestlers seeking a court-monitored probe in the matter and called for a status report regarding the issue.

Details on case against WFI president

One of two FIRs filed against Singh charged him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which could be dropped after the "minor" wrestler—one of the complainants in the sexual harassment case—reportedly claimed she wasn't underage when she was allegedly harassed. The other FIR included approximately 10 instances of the BJP MP allegedly touching and molesting adult wrestlers inappropriately between 2012-2022.

Recent controversy around 'minor' wrestler's complaint

Meanwhile, a fresh controversy erupted after Malikkh claimed in a video on Saturday that the "minor" wrestler altered her statement against the WFI chief due to threats to her family. Notably, the Olympic medalist's reaction came after the police recommended dismissing the minor wrestler's complaint against the BJP MP due to a lack of supporting evidence.

Minor wrestler's father rejects threat claims made by Malikkh

Reacting to Malikkh's claims, the "minor" wrestler's father alleged on Sunday that his family was not under any pressure or threat. Speaking to the news outlet India Today, he claimed, "There is no truth to such claims of threats against our family." Furthermore, he also urged the top wrestler to clarify the basis for her claims in the video.

Know about charges against Brij Bhushan

On June 15, the Delhi Police submitted a chargesheet in Rouse Avenue Court pertaining to the sexual harassment allegations. According to Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava, the police filed the chargesheet against Singh under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 506 (1), 354, 345A, and 354D. The police also sought the quashing of the case against Singh by the "minor" at the Patiala House court.

WFI elections postponed to July 11

Separately, in another setback, the WFI's much-anticipated elections were postponed to July 11 instead of the scheduled July 6, per the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The decision was taken after the IOA held a meeting on Wednesday based on the pleas of five state bodies that were disqualified by the WFI last year, and the two groups could not agree on a new date.

