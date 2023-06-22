India

GE Aerospace, HAL to co-produce fighter jet engines in India

GE Aerospace, HAL to co-produce fighter jet engines in India

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 22, 2023 | 04:07 pm 2 min read

The engines will power the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk2

United States (US)-based General Electric (GE) Aerospace on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to manufacture fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force. Earlier, the US Congress approved the deal, wherein the main highlight was the transfer of technology to HAL, reported India TV. The agreement comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US.

Companies to manufacture F414 engines

According to the MoU, GE Aerospace will potentially co-produce the F414 engines in India to power the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk2. In the official release, the company said the deal will advance GE Aerospace's earlier commitment to build 99 engines for the Indian Air Force as part of the LCA Mk2 program.

Deal puts us in strong position in India: GE Aerospace

The release further read, "It puts the company in a strong position to create a family of products in India, including the F404 engine that currently powers the LCA Mk1 and LCA Mk1A aircraft and GE Aerospace's selection for the prototype development, testing, and certification of the AMCA program with our F414-INS6 engine."

Check out GE Aerospace's full release here

Company operating in India for over 4 decades

GE Aerospace, which has operated in India for more than four decades, stated that it would continue to collaborate with the Indian government on the AMCA Mk2 engine program. The company has its research and technology center—the John F Welch Technology Center—in Bengaluru, which opened in 2000, and its multi-modal factory in Pune, which opened in 2015.

Share this timeline