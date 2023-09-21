OTT: 'The Other Zoey' release date out; trailer unveiled

Written by Aikantik Bag September 21, 2023 | 03:30 pm 1 min read

'The Other Zoey' trailer is here

Hopeless romantics do not need a reason to watch rom-coms. As we look for more unusual yet cheesy romantic comedies, the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video has announced its upcoming rom-com titled The Other Zoey. The makers unveiled the trailer and revealed the premiere date. The movie is slated to release on October 20 on the OTT platform.

More about the film

This movie is a quirky, bittersweet love triangle and it is headlined by Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey, Jorge Lopez, Archie Renaux, and Mallori Johnson, among others. As per the trailer, the movie seems to be a pure entertaining rom-com. The film is helmed by Sara Zandieh and is penned by Matt Tabak. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release.

