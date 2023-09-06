Indian content rules ZEE5 Global; experiences 46% rise in viewership

September 06, 2023

ZEE5 Global is killing it in US market

ZEE5 Global, a popular South Asian content streaming entity, has experienced a 35% year-on-year increase in US viewership, with original content viewing up by 46% over the last year. Hindi-language content, such as Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and Maya Bazaar - For Sale, has driven the most viewing, while Bengali originals like Abar Proloy are also gaining traction among American audiences.

Hindi content is leading ZEE5's American success

Hindi-language content has been the primary driver of ZEE5 Global's growth in the US. The popular titles include Tarla, Pitchers, and The Kashmir Files: Unreported. ZEE5 Global has continued to innovate and expand its original content library with diverse formats and themes across languages to cater to South Asian viewers outside India.

Bengali originals gained traction in US

ZEE5 Global's Bengali originals have started to make a mark on South Asian content streamer viewers in the US. The recently released thriller drama Abar Proloy starring Saswata Chatterjee was the most-watched Bengali original in 2023, witnessing a 25% jump in consumption after its first week of release. "We're thrilled to see how well this content is resonating across the linguistically diverse diaspora in the US," said Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 Global.

