Babil Khan rediscovers himself in 'Friday Night Plan' trailer

Written by Aikantik Bag August 21, 2023 | 01:40 pm 1 min read

'Friday Night Plan' trailer is out

With the advent of OTT, there has been a surge of different kinds of content and filmmakers are exploring different new genres. Babil Khan's upcoming teenage drama Friday Night Plan is in the buzz ever since its announcement and now the makers have unveiled the trailer of the same. The trailer promises a fresh new take on young adult dramas in India.

Story, release date, and the cast of the film

The story revolves around two siblings—one, a nerd and the other a mischief—who embark on a journey of discovering themselves. The typical elements of teen drama—a rush of emotions, love and chaos—are added in the right amount in the trailer. The movie will release on Netflix on September 1. The cast includes Juhi Chawla, Medha Rana, and Amrith Jayan, among others.

