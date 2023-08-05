OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend on Netflix, Hotstar, Prime

Entertainment

OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend on Netflix, Hotstar, Prime

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 05, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

OTT releases to watch on August's first weekend

OTT has some huge projects lined up for August, including the second season of Made In Heaven, and Rajkummar Rao and Dulqer Salmaan starrer Guns & Gulaabs alongside some of the best Marvel series for the upcoming months. As we eagerly wait for these, you can binge-watch the following series and films premiering this week on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (Disney+ Hotstar- August 2)

The Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which had its theatrical release in April this year had its digital premiere earlier this week on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, part of MCU's phase five content, follows the Guardians's journey as they embark on a new mission to protect Rocket (Bradley Cooper) from the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji).

'Choona' (Netflix- August 3)

The Netflix series Choona is a "thrilling heist drama coupled with a dynamic visual experience and perfect comic punches," as the streaming platform's synopsis reads. An unusual group of outcasts plans a heist to wreak retribution when they identify a common foe in a brutal yet superstitious politician. This satire stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, and Namit Das, among others.

'Dhoomam' (Netflix- August 4)

Starring Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali, the Malayalam action thriller film Dhoomam is directed by Pawan Kumar. It narrates the story of a man who wakes up without any memory and has to put together who he is. He discovers a sinister secret that could put him in danger as he proceeds. The film received mixed reviews after its theatrical release in June.

'The Hunt for Veerappan' (Netflix- August 4)

Yet another addition to Netflix's collection of true-crime documentaries is the docuseries The Hunt For Veerappan. It chronicles the saga of Veerappan, a husband, father, leader and wanted criminal, with firsthand accounts from those closest to him that will shed light on the authorities' struggle to apprehend him. He was the subject of India's longest and costliest manhunt which lasted for 17 years.

'Doble Discurso' (Amazon Prime Video- August 4)

The Spanish rom-com Doble Discurso is written and directed by Hernán Guerschuny. It follows a charming but intellectually immature politician who hires an image consultant to save his struggling campaign in a world where political desperation clashes with personal affairs. The show antagonizes a journalist who is unaware of the image consultant's affection for her, and who is attracted to the politician's transformation.

Share this timeline