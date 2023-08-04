4 best works of 'Thalaivii' actor Shamna Kasim aka Poorna

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 04, 2023 | 07:02 pm 2 min read

Popular South Indian actior Shamna Kasim made her Hindi debut with 'Thalaivii'

Actor Shamna Kasim, popularly known by her stage name Poorna, has been working in the Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu film industries. She also has a Hindi film to her credit when she featured in Kangana Ranaut's biopic Thalaivii, in which the former played VK Sasikala's role. Here are four best films of her to watch, apart from Thalaivii.

'Akhanda'

The Telugu movie, Akhanda, which was released on December 21, 2021, starred Nandamuri Balakrishna along with Jagapathi Babu, Pragya Jaiswal, and Srikanth. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film opened to mixed reviews but became a massive commercial success. It went on to collect over Rs. 200 crore at the box office, making it the highest-grossing film of Balakrishna's career.

'Avunu'

Ravi Babu's 2012 movie Avunu featured Poorna in the lead role alongside actor Harshwardhan Rane. The horror-thriller was made on a small budget of Rs. 45 lakh but went on to become a success. The film is said to be based on the American supernatural film The Entity (1982), which was later dubbed in the Hindi language as Aatma Ka Ghar.

'Drushyam 2'

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's Drishyam and Dhrishyam 2 were not remade in Hindi alone but in Telugu also as Drushyam and Drushyam 2. The Telugu remake of the film featured Venkatesh, Meena, Nadhiya, Naresh, Kruthika, and Esther Anil in reprising roles, whereas Poorna was introduced in the sequel. She was seen essaying the role of the defense advocate who represents the protagonist, Rambabu (Venkatesh).

'Dasara'

Srikanth Odela's latest offering, Dasara, featured Poorna in a pivotal role. The film was led by Nani and Keerthy Suresh, along with Dheekshith Shetty, Sai Kumar, and others. The period action drama was previously slated for a January release but debuted at the box office in March. After receiving positive reviews, it went on to become a commercially hit film.

