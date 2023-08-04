5 Hollywood animated movies that you should watch

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 04, 2023 | 06:34 pm 2 min read

Take a look at the list of animated films you should add to your watchlist

The experience of storytelling gets even better when you watch an animated film. All those who have grown up watching cartoons, enjoy watching animated films throughout their lives. Whether it's The Lion King, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Beauty and the Beast, or any other title, there are hundreds of such films to choose from. Here are five unputdownable options.

'Kung Fu Panda' franchise

If there is one animated movie, rather, a franchise, that I would constantly want to go back and watch, it is the Kung Fu Panda series. The first part of the film was released in 2008 followed by its sequels in 2011 and 2016. The fourth installment of the much-loved franchise will be released in theaters in 2024.

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

It's is a joint production of Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation. The film, which had a theatrical release in June, is a sequel to the 2018 movie titled Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse. Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K Thompson directed the movie. Indian American actor Karan Soni, who was seen in the Deadpool franchise, also voiced for this film.

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'

If you grew up watching Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Cartoon Network, then its follow-up animated superhero films are a must-watch for you. Among the seven films that were released in theaters, this movie is the best to watch. Directed by Jeff Rowe, it was released across theaters in June. Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon gave the lead voices.

'The Super Mario Bros.'

Another animated film that has a childhood memory attached to it is this movie. While playing the game on our computers, we all wanted Mario to clear all the levels and save the princess. The very favorite game came alive when Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic directed this film. Chris Pratt voiced for Mario and Anya Taylor-Joy for Princess Peach.

'Elemental'

Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios came together for the animated romantic comedy-drama Elemental, which was directed by Peter Sohn. Actors Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie del Carmen, and Catherine O'Hara are among those who voiced the characters. The film was first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and it later had a theatrical release in June.

