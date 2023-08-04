Hollywood actors and their Billboard Hot 100 debuts

Entertainment

Hollywood actors and their Billboard Hot 100 debuts

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 04, 2023 | 06:11 pm 2 min read

Ryan Gosling is the newest member in the list of actors who debuted on Billboard Hot 100

There are a dozen of actors in Hollywood who not only ace at acting but are also blessed singers. Some of them have been successful in making their debuts on the Billboard Hot 100 chart as well. From Ryan Gosling to Kristen Bell, take a look at the list of actors who have made a stunning singing debut on the prestigious list.

Ryan Gosling

He isn't just Ken; he's also a Billboard Hot 100 artist! The latest actor to join the list is Gosling with his Barbie song I'm Just Ken. The Barbie album song made its entry in the Hot 100 list at the 86th spot. The song reportedly has over 2,000 downloads and a whopping 5.2M streams in the US.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has multiple talents and singing is just one of them. When he voiced Maui in the 2016 animated adventure film Moana, he barely knew that he'd make his debut on the Hot 100. When Johnson sang the song titled You're Welcome, it instantly grabbed the 67th position on the charts in 2017, becoming a hit.

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick made a stunning debut on the charts with Cups (Pitch Perfect's When I'm Gone). The song peaked on the Hot 100's 6th position and sat for a total of 44 weeks; new instrumentation was added to an edited version of the song which was eventually released on the radio. The primary instrument that was used in this song, was a cup.

Jennifer Lawrence

The Oscar-winning actor made an impressive debut on the Hot 100 list holding the 12th rank. She made the entry alongside James Newton Howard for The Hanging Tree. Its lyrics were penned by Suzanne Collins, author of The Hunger Games series, while Jeremiah Fraites and Wesley Schultz composed the music. The other songs from the series were released by Coldplay, Taylor Swift, and Sia.

Kristen Bell

While most of the actors have had only one song on the list, Bell has had at least three songs. In Disney's Frozen, Bell sang three songs- Love Is An Open Door, Do You Want To Build A Snowman, and For The First Time In Forever, and these made it to the Hot 100 list at 49th, 51st, and 57th positions, respectively.

Share this timeline