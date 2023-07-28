Historic! Emmy Awards 2023 postponed amid Hollywood strike

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 28, 2023 | 10:43 am 3 min read

Emmy Awards 2023 have been postponed

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards and Creative Arts Emmys scheduled for September are now postponed. While speculations of the Emmys getting delayed were doing rounds, its vendors confirmed to Variety that the TV Academy has informed them about the date postponement. They are reportedly aiming to air the show in January 2024. This comes amid the writers and actors' strike leading to Hollywood's shutdown.

Why does this story matter?

This is the first time in 22 years that the Emmys have been postponed. It was previously postponed after the 9/11 terrorist attacks when it was pushed to November. Though January will put the Emmys in the middle of film awards season and guild awards, Hollywood is at a standstill right now and the strike isn't likely to end anytime soon.

What did the TV Academy say?

"Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations. We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available," said the TV Academy said in a statement. The TV Academy is pushing for a November date.

What's the Hollywood strike about?

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) is on strike since May and actors who are members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) joined them eventually. They have raised issues of fair pay and protection from the intrusion of AI. The unions have demanded higher minimum pay, more writers per show, and assurance on the AI issue, among others.

How does it affect the awards?

Actors are not permitted to advertise their shows or films while they are on strike, as per SAG-AFTRA's rules. The mandatory award show monologues and jokes for the telecast's host and presenters would not get created because writers are not allowed to work during the strike either. Nominations were announced less than 48 hours before the SAG-AFTRA went on strike in July.

What are the top nominations this year?

HBO's Succession topped with 27 nominations followed by The Last of Us with 24 and The White Lotus with 23. Apple's Ted Lasso is the fourth most nominated show followed by Amazon Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Others include The Bear, Beef, Dahmer, Wednesday, Barry, Only Murders in the Building, Daisy Jones and The Six, Abbott Elementary, Better Call Saul, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

