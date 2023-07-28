Happy birthday, Dulquer Salmaan: 5 non-Malayalam films you shouldn't miss

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 28, 2023 | 09:30 am 2 min read

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the leading actors in the Malayalam film industry

One of the most popular Malayalam actors of the present generation, Dulquer Salmaan, turned a year older on Friday (July 28). From ruling Mollywood, he has gone to creating his niche on a pan-India level with films such as Sita Ramam and OK Kanmani. On his 37th birthday, we present you with some of his best non-Malayalam movies that you shouldn't miss watching.

'Vaayai Moodi Pesavum'

Salmaan made his Tamil debut with Vaayai Moodi Pesavum, directed by Balaji Mohan. It revolves around the life of a happy-go-lucky guy who dreams of becoming an RJ. A romantic comedy by genre, the movie became a hit with the audience. Whether it was his acting or his comic timing, the Tamil audience loved Salmaan in his Kollywood debut.

'OK Kanmani'

Another popular Tamil movie of Salmaan is the Mani Ratnam directorial, OK Kanmani. He starred opposite Nithya Menen; their chemistry worked like a firecracker. It was his second Tamil venture which brought him popularity across industries. For the unversed, it was remade into Hindi with Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead as OK Jaanu. The remake was directed by Shaad Ali.

'Mahanati'

The 2018 Telugu movie Mahanati was a biopic based on the life of Telugu-Tamil legend, Savitri. Keerthy Suresh played the leading lady in the film which was directed by Nag Ashwin. Salmaan was roped in opposite Suresh, to play Savitri's actor-husband, Gemini Ganesan. His performance in the biopic is touted to be one of his best on-screen performances.

'Karwaan'

Salmaan marked his debut in the Hindi film industry with the 2018 movie Karwaan. Directed by debutant Akarsh Khurrana, the on-road comedy-drama is one of the best off-beat Bollywood films of all time. It featured Irrfan Khan in the lead role along with Mithila Palkar, and of course, Salmaan. After Karwaan, Salmaan featured in another Bollywood film, Zoya Factor, but couldn't recreate the magic.

