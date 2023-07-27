'Home-wrecker' allegations hit Ariana Grande after rumored boyfriend Ethan's divorce

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 27, 2023 | 03:10 pm 2 min read

Ariana Grande reportedly separated from her husband Dalton Gomez in January

Pop sensation Ariana Grande is rumored to be dating actor Ethan Slater. While speculations are rife about them being a thing, Slater has reportedly filed for divorce from his estranged wife. Following the news of their rumored romance, Grande is also being attacked by trolls who are labeling her as a "home-wrecker" on social media. Here's all to know about it.

Slater filed for divorce in New York

Slater and Lily Jay dated for six years before they got hitched in November 2018. According to a TMZ report, Slater filed for divorce from Jay on Wednesday, though the reason for it isn't known yet. He separated from his wife a little after they welcomed their baby last year. Their baby boy was born in August 2022.

Grande and Slater's rumored 'Wicked' love story

According to reports, Grande and Slater started dating recently. The romance between them bloomed after the two worked together on the sets of Wicked, a two-part music movie adaptation. The project was reportedly being filmed in London, United Kingdom, since December 2022. By January this year, Grande began to live separately from her husband Dalton Gomez, said reports.

Slater's friends are concerned about his rumored relationship

A US Weekly report claimed that Slater's friends have been concerned about his relationship with Grande. They reportedly believe that the actor might have to go through a heartbreak. In the meantime, another report mentioned how the rumored couple has grown closer over time, and how they didn't hide their affection for each other on the sets of Wicked.

Grande is being trolled; called a 'home-wrecker'

Though neither Grande nor Slater has officially confirmed the relationship, the former has been attacked mercilessly by trolls on social media. She is being name-called by netizens with many labeling her a "home-wrecker" due to her past relationships. Grande was previously involved with Nathan Sykes while also being with Jai Brooks in 2013, claimed reports. Her other relationships have also been under public scrutiny.

