Cloaking: The dating trend that's even worse than ghosting

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 27, 2023, 11:55 am 3 min read

When dating apps turn into a virtual game of hide and seek

Imagine you have been seeing someone for a few weeks, and things seem to be going well. You are excited to see where the relationship is headed, but suddenly, they disappear. They stop answering your calls and texts, leaving you feeling confused and hurt. This is called ghosting. But have you heard of cloaking? It's a new dating trend that's even worse than ghosting.

What is cloaking?

Coined by Rachel Thompson, a Mashable writer, cloaking is when you arrange a date with someone you met online, but they disappear completely. Not only do they not show up, but they also vanish from your online presence by blocking you and unmatching on dating apps. It is a brutal and cowardly move that's causing quite a stir in the online dating world.

Being cloaked leaves you feeling powerless and hurt

Being cloaked not only leaves you feeling hurt and confused but also completely powerless. It is as if your date never happened at all, and you have no way to reach out to the person who stood you up. You are left with no avenue to vent your frustrations, no closure to help you move on, and no opportunity to seek answers or clarification.

Why do people cloak?

The reasons behind cloaking are as diverse as the people who engage in it. Some might enjoy the thrill of swiping and flirting but get cold feet when it comes to actually meeting up. Others might get a strange sense of power from convincing someone to go on a date with them, even if they have no intention of showing up.

Cloaking someone is a cowardly act

It takes courage to be honest and cancel a date. Having last-minute second thoughts is one thing, but cloaking someone without any regard for their feelings, simply because it is easier than admitting your lack of interest (or, some other reason) because you think the other person will be disappointed by the truth, can be seen a cowardly move by most people.

How to handle last-minute second thoughts about a date

Sometimes, it might seem easier to disappear from someone's life rather than confront an uncomfortable situation. A quick text to cancel plans won't take up much of your time. It is important to be honest and cancel plans, even if it might lead to an unpleasant interaction. Remember, it takes courage to face uncomfortable conversations, and blocking without explaining is never the right step.

What should you do if you have been cloaked?

Being cloaked can be frustrating and hurtful, and your first instinct might be to seek revenge or try to track down the person who did it. However, that is not a good idea. Instead, take the high road and move on. There are plenty of other potential matches out there if you keep swiping, and you will find someone you truly click with eventually.