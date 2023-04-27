Lifestyle

International Donor Conception Awareness Day 2023: History, significance, and celebration

International Donor Conception Awareness Day 2023: History, significance, and celebration

Written by Sneha Das Edited by Lahari Basu Apr 27, 2023, 11:31 am 2 min read

International Donor Conception Awareness Day is celebrated on April 27 every year

International Donor Conception Awareness Day, observed on April 27 each year, was established to focus on families formed in various ways as a result of conditions such as genetic abnormalities, medical infertility, or adolescent illness. Jana M. Rupnow, author of Three Makes Baby, and several other partners founded the day in 2020. The objective is to raise awareness about the experiences of donor-conceived people.

History of donor conception

A donation of embryos, eggs, or sperm from a couple or two or more individuals can help conceive a donor child. The Arabs first utilized artificial insemination (AI) on mares. According to legend, Henry IV tried to artificially inseminate a woman in 1574 for the first time. Dr. John Hunter first tried the AI conception method on a human being in 1799.

Significance of the day

This day helps alleviate stigmatization that revolves around donor conception. It allows families to talk about donor conception removing the secrecy and stigma around this concept. It promotes awareness about the experiences of people who were conceived through a donor. It also clarifies the rights of donors and focuses on the significance of medical education and how donation affects the lives of donor-conceived individuals.

How to observe the day

If you want to know more about donor conception, head on to "donorconceptionawarenessday.com." You can educate yourself regarding donor conception and eliminate all doubts and misconceptions about it. You can also listen to Jana Rupnow's podcast "Three Makes Baby" which talks about fertility. You can also post about this day on social media to raise awareness about donor conception.

5 interesting facts about egg and sperm donation

Sperm and ovum donors can be known as individuals or be anonymous. For in vitro fertilization (IVF), a patient must have medicines promoting ovulation and egg production. The success rate of a form of artificial insemination called intrauterine insemination ranges from 15-20% per menstrual cycle. According to a survey, 50% of IVF procedures that were done on women under 35 resulted in live births.

Celebrities who gave birth through donor conception

Bollywood choreographer and director Farah Khan and husband Shirish Kunder had triplets via IVF, possibly through donor eggs, in 2008. Australian actress and comedian Mary Coustas conceived daughter Jamie after she ditched IVF cycles and opted for donor eggs. Prison Break and Good Doctor actor Camille Guaty also conceived and gave birth to her son through donor eggs in 2019.