Vastu tips to consider before purchasing a new apartment

Written by Sneha Das Apr 03, 2023, 08:27 pm 3 min read

These Vastu tips will help you live a happy and peaceful life

We follow Vastu Shastra, the Indian traditional system of architecture while planning any building to ensure those living there have joy, prosperity, and good health. A property is considered Vastu-compliant if the five essential elements- air, water, fire, earth, and space are in a balanced state. Archarya Ravi Kumar Sardana, Vastu expert and astrologer, shares some tips to help you purchase a new apartment.

The main entrance must face a fortunate direction

When buying a new apartment, make sure that the primary entrance faces a fortunate direction to attract good luck, peace, and positive energy and keep away negative vibes. The main entrance should not face southeast, southwest, northwest, or northeast. Correct your Vastu if the main entrance is positioned in these directions. Wrong entrances can cause health hazards and bring in ill fate.

Consider the location of the restroom

The location of the restroom must be taken into account to attract prosperity and luck. "Incorrect placement of the bathroom can attract health problems like neurological disorders, memory loss, or paralysis," says Sardana. Southeast-positioned bathrooms can affect your money flow, while those in the southwest can weaken family ties. The best toilet positions are east of southeast, west of northwest, and south of southwest.

Check the placement of your kitchen

The position of the kitchen in your apartment is another primary factor to consider. The wrong positioning of your kitchen can be the cause of financial loss, loss of happiness and peace, and occasional but violent fights in the family. Sardana says, "The ideal cooking zones are southeast, south, and south of southeast. East and west are also lucky zones."

Bedrooms in the southwest, south, west, east, and northwest

Your bedroom is the place you relax after a long tiring day. Therefore, you must ascertain the position of the bedroom in the apartment before buying it. The wrong placement of bedrooms can cause depression, anxiety, conflicts, relationship issues, overthinking, and insomnia. Bedrooms must ideally not be positioned in the flat's west-northwest, south-southwest, southwest, or northeast direction to attract peace and relaxation.

Do not ignore the location of the storeroom

People often don't pay attention to the location of the storeroom when buying a new apartment. You must consider the storeroom's position to keep negative energy at bay since it contains items you may use shortly. Storerooms should never be located in the east of the north, east, or north directions; they are inauspicious. Instead, it should be located in the northwest or southwest.