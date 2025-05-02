What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Jaydev Unadkat was the pick of the bowlers for his side in Match 51 of the IPL 2025 season.

Unadkat took three wickets for 35 runs from his 4 overs against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat scored a mammoth 224/6 in 20 overs after being asked to bat.

Here's more.