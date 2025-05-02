Jaydev Unadkat claims three-fer for SRH against Gujarat: Key stats
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Jaydev Unadkat was the pick of the bowlers for his side in Match 51 of the IPL 2025 season.
Unadkat took three wickets for 35 runs from his 4 overs against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat scored a mammoth 224/6 in 20 overs after being asked to bat.
Here's more.
Bowling
Unadkat bowls a massive final over, claims three wickets
Unadkat's first three overs went for 23 runs. He came back to bowl the 20th over and delivered the goods.
He started by conceding a six before dismissing Washington Sundar. Rahul Tewatia slammed Unadkat for a six next before a dot ball followed.
Unadkat then dismissed Tewatia and Rashid Khan off the final two balls. His final over went for 12 runs (3 wickets).
Stats
Unadkat owns 105 wickets in the IPL
Unadkat has now raced to 105 wickets in the IPL at 31.29. In the ongoing season, he owns six scalps from 4 matches at 16.16. His economy rate is 8-plus.
For SRH, the pacer has bagged 14 scalps across two seasons.
Overall in the 20-over format, Unadkat owns 240 scalps from 203 matches. His average is 24-plus (ER: 8-plus).
Twitter Post
Finish!
Three in the bag and JD bhai finishes strong 🔥— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 2, 2025
Jaydev Unadkat | #PlayWithFire | #GTvSRH | #TATAIPL2025 pic.twitter.com/LjQL1Suyd0