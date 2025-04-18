What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been struggling in the IPL 2025 season, especially in away matches.

The team is yet to secure an away victory this season, with their latest defeat coming at the hands of the Mumbai Indians on April 17.

Despite winning two home games on batting-friendly pitches, SRH have faced difficulties in replicating these performances outside of Hyderabad.

The team is currently placed ninth on the points table with two wins from seven games.

Here's more.