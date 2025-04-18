Daniel Vettori urges SRH to adapt amidst poor away form
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have been struggling in the IPL 2025 season, especially in away matches.
The team is yet to secure an away victory this season, with their latest defeat coming at the hands of the Mumbai Indians on April 17.
Despite winning two home games on batting-friendly pitches, SRH have faced difficulties in replicating these performances outside of Hyderabad.
The team is currently placed ninth on the points table with two wins from seven games.
Pitch challenges
Vettori acknowledges team's struggles with away pitches
SRH's head coach, Daniel Vettori, has accepted his team's struggles but is hopeful they would make a comeback.
"I feel like no one really has control over their surface. So there's a little bit of luck involved in terms of coming up against wickets that don't suit us," he stated as per Cricbuzz.
Vettori stressed his team needs to adjust to these challenges.
"I think there has to be more from our side that we have to adapt," he added.
Batting difficulties
SRH's batting struggles on slower pitches
In the recent match against the Mumbai Indians, SRH's aggressive openers failed to adapt to the slow and tricky Wankhede pitch.
Although they survived the powerplay without losing a wicket, their innings lacked momentum, barring two overs at the end.
Vettori noted that conditions like these exist in Chennai and sometimes Ahmedabad, and they are not expecting 'belters' everywhere.
"So we're not expecting to go over around the country and come up on belters," he stated.
Bowling tactics
Mumbai's bowling strategy outshines SRH
Mumbai Indians' bowlers used pace variations to great effect, conceding minimum runs while bowling with the pace off.
The strategy worked wonders for them.
On the other hand, SRH's fast bowlers claimed three wickets off slower balls but gave away 60 runs from 33 deliveries.
Vettori admitted Mumbai's brilliant execution of their bowling strategy and hailed their performance in the middle overs of the match.