IPL: DC's Axar Patel doesn't follow strict template as captain
What's the story
Delhi Capitals's (DC) new captain Axar Patel is making waves in his debut season.
Under his leadership, the team has won five out of six matches, making themselves a strong contender for the IPL 2025 title.
Patel credits a lot of this success to his knack for identifying and using players' strengths in critical situations.
Captaincy approach
Patel emphasizes instinct-driven decision-making
Patel's captaincy is driven by his instincts.
"You take on the responsibility when you know you will have fun with it," he said.
He added he doesn't follow a strict template for his decisions but trusts himself.
Although he admitted he doesn't have much experience as a captain, Patel insists he backs himself in the decisions he's making.
Decision-making
Patel balances data-driven strategies with instinct
While Patel's decision-making is mostly instinct-driven, he also understands the role of data in T20 cricket.
He clarified, "It's not like I only go by my instincts. There is a lot of planning in the background."
However, he emphasized that he doesn't follow data-based strategies religiously but rather takes decisions according to match situations and player form.
Learning from errors
Patel on acknowledging mistakes as a captain
Patel knows the errors that come with leading a side and how to deal with them.
He said, "If I have made a mistake, what's the problem with owning up to it." He explained he doesn't really call it a mistake but a decision that didn't work out.
This shows how he understands the challenges and responsibilities that come with captaincy.
Team culture
Patel prioritizes team spirit and respect
Patel hopes to strike a balance between keeping a friendly environment in the team and respecting his captaincy.
He said, "I want to keep the team environment friendly and lively, but no one should take things for granted."
This shows he knows how important it is to have a mix of camaraderie and discipline to keep the team going.
Performance update
Patel's injury management and batting strategy
Patel has bowled only 17 overs in his six games till now, owing to an index finger injury he suffered during the Champions Trophy.
As a batter, he has shown flexibility by batting at No. 4, 5 and 6 in different games.
He stressed that as a batter, his decisions depend on what the team needs him to do.