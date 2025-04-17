ICC gets financial support for Afghan women cricketers: Details
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled a new plan to support female cricketers from Afghanistan who are in exile.
The plan will be financed by the ICC as well as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and Cricket Australia (CA).
Importantly, the funds will not be taken from the annual payments to Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) by ICC.
Plan details
ICC's support plan for Afghan women cricketers
An ICC spokesperson confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that the initiative is aimed at helping displaced female cricketers from Afghanistan.
The support will include coaching and mentorship, and will be funded through a dedicated fund.
This fund is independent of the annual disbursements made to ACB by ICC, meaning ACB will continue to receive its full amount without any cuts or reductions.
Team absence
ACB's lack of a women's team
The ACB is the only Full Member board without a women's team. This is because of strict restrictions on women's rights after Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in 2021.
The ICC's latest plan, announced after their board meeting in Zimbabwe last weekend, is the first attempt by the global governing body to engage with Afghanistan's female cricketers in four years.
However, it doesn't mean official recognition or clear the path for Afghanistan to field a women's team.
Commitment
ICC's commitment to Afghan female cricketers
The ICC is also dedicated to working with Afghanistan's female cricketers, giving them access to the game and funding for further education.
"The ICC does not select a team for Afghanistan. Rather, we are committed to addressing the complexities of the issue and finding a solution that fits within the ICC's legal and constitutional framework," an ICC spokesperson said.
The initiative won't just be limited to 19 Afghan cricketers living in Australia but all displaced Afghan women cricketers, wherever they are.
Assistance
Pitch Our Future to assist ICC's initiative
The organization Pitch Our Future, set up earlier this year for the 19 Afghan cricketers living in Australia, will give ICC the names of all formerly contracted players.
They will then go through "an accreditation process administered in collaboration with the ICC member boards," to avail benefits of the initiative.
Details of training camps and exhibition matches will be finalized once ICC appoints a task force to oversee support program.