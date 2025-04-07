IPL 2025: GT's Ishant Sharma fined, receives demerit point
What's the story
Gujarat Titans seamer Ishant Sharma has been handed a demerit point and fined 25% of his match fee by the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The punishment was handed as Ishant breached the IPL's code of conduct during GT's latest match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
The breach was for "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match," the IPL said in an official statement.
Match details
Ishant's performance under scrutiny
In the match against SRH, Ishant leaked 53 runs from four overs without a wicket to his name. He was subbed out after 13 overs of GT's innings, with Sherfane Rutherford coming in.
This season has been tough for Ishant as he has leaked 107 runs in eight overs across three games, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally includes a single wicket.
Information
Ishant admits to Level 1 offense
As mentioned, Ishant breached Article 2.2, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match." Ishant later admitted to the Level 1 offense and accepted the sanction of match referee Javagal Srinath.
Team performance
Gujarat Titans rise despite Ishant's struggles
Despite Ishant's individual struggles, the Titans have been doing well in IPL 2025.
The Shubman Gill-led side registered their third win in four matches, against SRH, which pushed them to the second spot on the points table.
This win was their third in a row after a defeat against Punjab Kings in their season opener.