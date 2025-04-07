What's the story

Gujarat Titans seamer Ishant Sharma has been handed a demerit point and fined 25% of his match fee by the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The punishment was handed as Ishant breached the IPL's code of conduct during GT's latest match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The breach was for "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match," the IPL said in an official statement.