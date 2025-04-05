IPL 2025: Bottom-placed SRH gear up for clash against GT
Match 19 of the 2025 Indian Premier League season will see Sunrisers Hyderabad host Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 5.
The Orange Army has had a rough start to the tournament. They are languishing at the bottom with a win from four games.
On the other hand, GT have bounced back after losing their season opener to Punjab Kings.
Match preview
Pitch conditions and streaming details
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is famous for its batting-friendly conditions, which often leads to high-scoring games.
This trend indicates that fans can expect another high-scoring encounter. Bowlers will have to spray their variations in order to succeed.
The match will start from 7:30pm onward. Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website.
Record
A look at head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, GT have dominated the scenes against SRH in the competition's history.
Out of the four matches played between the two teams, GT have won three.
SRH won their only match against the Titans in 2022. Notably, GT won the IPL title on their maiden attempt that year.
The Orange Army won the 21st match after chasing down 163 in the final over. Kane Williamson led the charge with 57 (46).
Batting woes
SRH's reliance on top order
Despite having a strong batting line-up, SRH have failed to score big this season.
Last season, they depended heavily on their top order. But this year, both Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have not been able to provide consistent performances as an opening pair.
Barring the first game, Ishan Kishan has also struggled. Their skipper Pat Cummins has been at the receiving end too, with the ball.
SRH are coming off three successive defeats.
GT's performance
Gujarat Titans: Strong contenders
In contrast, Gujarat Titans have enjoyed a successful start to their season with two wins out of three matches.
Their last match saw them convincingly defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Jos Buttler played a pivotal role in this victory, scoring an unbeaten 73.
The likes of Mohammed Siraj and Sai Kishore have also been on song.
Line-up
Probable XIs and impact players
SRH (Probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Kamindu Mendis, Simarjeet Singh, Pat Cummins (captain), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, and Zeeshan Ansari.
GT (Probable XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Ishant Sharma.
Impact players: Travis Head (SRH) and Sherfane Rutherford (GT).
