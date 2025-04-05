Axar Patel completes 1,000 runs for DC, accomplishes this double
What's the story
Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel has achieved a major career milestone by completing 1,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs for the franchise.
He unlocked the achievement with his 11th run during Match 17 against Chennai Super Kings at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Patel also became the first all-rounder to complete the double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets for the franchise.
Stats
Axar's contributions to Delhi Capitals
Patel has been a vital cog for DC since making his debut for the team in 2019.
Playing his 85th game for the Capitals, he has raced to 1,010 runs at an average of 23.48 (50s: 3).
With the ball, he has claimed 62 scalps at an economy of 7.1 As per ESPNcricinfo, Patel became the 10th batter with 1,000 runs for the Capitals.
Performance stats
Axar's IPL statistics and performance
As mentioned, Patel has been with the Delhi Capitals since 2019 and was retained for a whopping ₹18 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.
In IPL, he has been phenomenal with 1,696 runs at a strike rate of 131.67 in 153 matches.
He has also picked up 123 wickets with his left-arm spin bowling at an economy of 7.29.
Cameo
A fine cameo from Axar
Batting first in Chennai, DC were at 54/2 when Axar joined KL Rahul in the middle.
The former made a statement with a first-ball six. He continued to bat aggresively and added 36 runs with Rahul before falling in the 11th over.
Spinner Noor Ahmed shattered his stumps as Axar walked back for a 14-ball 21 (2 fours, 1 six).