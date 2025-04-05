IPL: A look at players who have retired out
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, Mumbai Indians's Tilak Varma was retired out while batting against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.
Varma, who had scored 25(23), was replaced by Mitchell Santner with five balls left in the penultimate over.
While Varma entered record books, MI eventually lost the contest by 12 runs.
Here are the players who have retired out in the IPL.
#1
R Ashwin vs LSG, Wankhede, 2022
As per Cricbuzz, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the first-ever player to be retired out in the IPL.
Ashwin, who has now returned to Chennai Super Kings, played for Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants in that match held in Mumbai.
Batting at number six, Ashwin added 28 off 23 deliveries. He rushed toward the pavilion on the second ball of the 19th over.
#2
Atharva Taide vs DC, Dharamshala, 2023
According to ESPNcricinfo, Atharva Taide became the second entrant on this list.
Playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 in Dharamsala, he had scored 55 off 42 balls before going off the field.
This left PBKS, who were chasing 214, reeling at 128/3. They required 86 off 30 balls to win.
The Kings eventually fell 15 runs short.
#3
Sai Sudharsan vs MI, Ahmedabad, 2023
Gujarat Titans's Sai Sudharsan made a similar move later in the 2023 edition. He walked back during Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians.
Sudharsan was on 43 off 31 balls after the 19th over when GT retired him out. The Titans were cruising on 214/3 at that stage, with Shubman Gill scoring an incredible ton.
Hardik Pandya's cameo powered GT to 233/3 in 20 overs.
Information
Tilak Varma vs LSG, Lucknow, 2025
As mentioned, Tilak has become the latest batter to be retired out in the IPL. Despite the tactical move to send Varma back and replace him with Santner, MI lost the match. They required 24 runs from seven deliveries and lost by 12 runs.