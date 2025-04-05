What's the story

In a shocking turn of events, Mumbai Indians's Tilak Varma was retired out while batting against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.

Varma, who had scored 25(23), was replaced by Mitchell Santner with five balls left in the penultimate over.

While Varma entered record books, MI eventually lost the contest by 12 runs.

Here are the players who have retired out in the IPL.