Presenting batters with this feat against an opponent in IPL
What's the story
Jos Buttler starred in Gujarat Titans's one-sided win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 on Wednesday.
Chasing 170, Buttler was at his sublime best. He smashed an unbeaten 73(39), making a solid impact in the contest.
As per Cricbuzz, Buttler is now one of only three batters with 500-plus runs at a 50-plus average and 150-plus strike-rate against an opponent in the IPL.
#1
Chris Gayle vs Punjab Kings
Chris Gayle, a legend of T20 cricket, made waves during his playing career in the IPL.
Gayle, who last played in 2021, racked up 4,965 runs from 142 IPL matches at a strike-rate of 148.96.
He hammered Punjab Kings for 797 runs in just 16 encounters at an incredible average of 53.13. His strike-rate reads 174.78 (two tons and six fifties).
#2
AB de Villiers vs Delhi Capitals
Star batter AB de Villiers maintained a similar stature during his time with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
His explosive knocks, studded with endearing and 360-degree strokes, powered RCB to several memorable wins.
De Villiers smashed 575 runs from just 19 IPL games at 57.50 against Delhi Capitals. His strike-rate of 161.06 is the highest among batters with 500-plus runs for DC.
Information
Jos Buttler vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
As mentioned, Buttler is the latest entrant on this elite list. The Englishman has hammered 585 runs at an average of 53.18 and a strike-rate of 158.10 against RCB in the IPL. Buttler remains the only batter with multiple IPL tons against RCB.