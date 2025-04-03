What's the story

Jos Buttler starred in Gujarat Titans's one-sided win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 on Wednesday.

Chasing 170, Buttler was at his sublime best. He smashed an unbeaten 73(39), making a solid impact in the contest.

As per Cricbuzz, Buttler is now one of only three batters with 500-plus runs at a 50-plus average and 150-plus strike-rate against an opponent in the IPL.